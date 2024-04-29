There’s much ado about a decline in India’s household savings rate
Summary
- It shouldn't worry us as the money is merely shifting to other assets and isn't as stark a phenomenon as some critics suggest. Here's what the numbers say.
On 21 April, The Hindu carried an opinion piece on the decline in household savings in India (bit.ly/3xPFX0R). There are several aspects to this. One is whether households are reducing their savings in absolute rupee terms. Is it declining as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP)? If households are not drawing down their overall savings, but are adding to it slower than before, what are they doing with the money? Is it a sign of financial distress? What are the macroeconomic implications of it?