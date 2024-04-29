There’s much ado about a decline in India’s household savings rate

On 21 April, The Hindu carried an opinion piece on the decline in household savings in India (bit.ly/3xPFX0R). There are several aspects to this. One is whether households are reducing their savings in absolute rupee terms. Is it declining as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP)? If households are not drawing down their overall savings, but are adding to it slower than before, what are they doing with the money? Is it a sign of financial distress? What are the macroeconomic implications of it?

India’s household savings rate has declined from 22.7% of GDP in 2020-21 to 18.4% in 2022-23. The 73-year average rate is 14.8%. The post-1991 average is 20.5%. The new millennium’s average is 21.5%. The savings-rate decline happened in the two years after the pandemic shock, which caused economic activity to contract in 2020-21.

Has this happened before?

Between 2004 and 2008, an economic-boom period that had neither a shock like the pandemic, nor balance-sheet problems at banks, non-banks and corporations, and when employment and household incomes had supposedly surged, India’s household savings rate dropped from 23.6% of GDP in March 2004 to 20.6% in March 2008. The private corporate savings rate shot up from 4.3% to 12.2% during this period. Back then, the corporate sector was raking it in, as households spent more and saved less. So, what we are witnessing is not a new phenomenon and has been seen before, even when there was no major shock to contend with.

Now, let us look at household savings in absolute rupee terms. Between 2018-19 (pre-pandemic) and 2022-23, household net financial savings have declined from ₹14.92 trillion to ₹14.16 trillion because households’ financial liabilities doubled. In rupee terms, the rise in financial liabilities was ₹7.86 trillion. But the physical savings of households in this period (including gold and silver ornaments) increased from ₹23.52 trillion to ₹35.47 trillion, an increase of ₹11.95 trillion. Thus, the rise in households’ physical savings has far outstripped the decline in financial savings—so much so that their overall household savings went up from ₹38.45 trillion to ₹49.63 trillion.

The picture is the same if we narrow our lens to 2020-21 and 2022-23, a period that includes the pandemic years. Households’ net financial savings declined from ₹23.3 trillion to ₹14.16 trillion. But physical savings rose significantly to ₹35.47 trillion in 2022-23 from ₹21.76 trillion in 2020-21. So, overall household savings have gone up by nearly ₹4.6 trillion. It is clear that household savings have not declined; they have shifted a lot more towards physical savings.

Peer closely and one notices that households’ financial savings jumped by ₹8.37 trillion between 2018-19 and 2020-21. In the same period, households’ physical savings dropped ₹1.76 trillion, for a net swing of ₹10.1 trillion in favour of financial savings. In the next two years, households did the opposite with a vengeance. Their financial savings declined by ₹9.13 trillion, and physical savings increased by ₹13.71 trillion. The volatility over the last four years, which included the covid phase, should settle down in the coming years.

Between 2004 and 2008, household savings—both physical and financial—rose in rupee terms, no doubt. But the household savings rate (share of GDP) dropped nearly three percentage points between March 2004 and March 2008. Furthermore, their share in the gross savings of the economy plunged. Household financial savings/gross savings of the economy cratered from 37.9% to 24.3%, a drop of 13.6 percentage points. Physical savings of households/gross national savings dropped from 41.7% to 30.2%. So, as a result, household share of overall gross savings in the economy dropped a whopping 25 percentage points from 79.6% to 54.5% in the period 2003-04 to 2007-08. In contrast, the private corporate sector’s share of gross savings climbed nearly 18 percentage points, from 14.5% to 32.3%. The private corporate sector gained significantly more than households during the economic boom of that era.

Is the household sector in distress now, having had to withstand the effects of balance-sheet problems in the financial sector (banks and non-banks) as well as the corporate sector in the second decade of the century followed by the impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic in the early 2020s?

A major public-sector bank notes that the default rate on loans of less than ₹1 lakh made mainly to those with salary accounts is less than 1% (0.99%, to be precise). The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development tracks the default rates of self-help-group loans annually. Non-performing assets among loans to self-help groups (below poverty line) have declined from 4.73% in 2020-21 to 2.79% in 2022-23.

Among microfinance institutions, portfolio-at-risk, or PAR 31-90 (denoting repayment overdue for 31-90 days), was 1.1% in December 2023. Its recent peak was 6.7% in September 2021. PAR 91-180 is 0.9%. Its recent peak was 3.9% in March 2021. PAR 180-plus is 7.3%, and its recent peak was 10% in September 2022. It has been falling since.

What about macroeconomic consequences? Households’ lower financial savings in the last two years have not leaked outside the economy. India’s current account deficit has been trending lower. The trailing four-quarter current account deficit to GDP ratio decreased from 1.98% in March 2023 to 0.93% in December 2023.

In sum, the hysteria being whipped up about a decline in household savings appears excessive, especially considering that the fall was more precipitous in the boom period of 2003-2008, when there was a big rise in private corporate savings.

With strong private as well as banking sector balance sheets, private sector capital formation is picking up. The manufacturing sector has begun to hire in large numbers, as evident in the RBI-KLEMS data for 2021-22. With household employment and income growth in the coming years, we can expect household financial saving rates and absolute amounts to increase.