There’s much ado about a decline in India’s household savings rate

Between 2004 and 2008, an economic-boom period that had neither a shock like the pandemic, nor balance-sheet problems at banks, non-banks and corporations, and when employment and household incomes had supposedly surged, India’s household savings rate dropped from 23.6% of GDP in March 2004 to 20.6% in March 2008. The private corporate savings rate shot up from 4.3% to 12.2% during this period. Back then, the corporate sector was raking it in, as households spent more and saved less. So, what we are witnessing is not a new phenomenon and has been seen before, even when there was no major shock to contend with.