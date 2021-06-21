India's cold war on cryptocurrencies

This is among the reasons that Indian authorities are so averse to cryptos. Their prices are highly volatile, they might not be running rationally, and this poses the risk of a financial bubble doomed to burst. The pandemic has seen crypto prices boom, but there’s no saying if this will last. A bigger worry, perhaps, is the anonymity of usage that cryptos grant users, which has led them to be seen as safe transaction tools for cyber criminals. Yet, it is unclear if cryptos should pay a price for the inefficiency of authorities in tracking down perpetrators of online crimes. Potential losses of revenue are also a big challenge for the government. Since the crypto market is unregulated, it is almost impossible to track crypto payments for any tax liabilities that may apply.