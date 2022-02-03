There’s nothing OK about the ‘K’ in descriptions of our recovery

K is relative, while poverty is absolute. There was the health shock of covid and the economic shock of lockdown. Assorted people have claimed millions of Indians have slipped below the poverty line because of one or the other. Examining this requires defining a poverty line and sourcing data. Niti Aayog’s multi-dimensional poverty index doesn’t allow inter-temporal comparisons. The last National Sample Survey consumption expenditure survey was for 2011-12, not beyond. I know of only two other surveys that can be used: ICE (undertaken by People Research) and another by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Ignoring problems of methodology/sampling and issues of statistical control, findings of an increase in poverty are for urban India, not rural, which confirms anecdotal impressions. This can happen because of: (a) a health shock; (b) a lockdown shock. An exogenous increase in medical costs can drive people below the poverty line, hypothetically. But (a) is less plausible as a poverty-inducing factor than (b), at least for India. Consider various measures the government has taken for the rural sector, catalogued in the Economic Survey and Union budget, and vindicated by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 undertaken in the midst of the pandemic. It’s clear that rural India suffered less from both (a) and (b). Using CMIE data, there is a December 2021 National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) paper by Arpit Gupta, Anup Malani and Bartosz Woda that also documents this rural-urban divide. Therefore, assertions should be made with due care. Urban isn’t all-India. In logic, that error is called the fallacy of composition.