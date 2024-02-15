There's plenty that ails India’s index of industrial production
Summary
- The IIP is old and rusty but GST data can be used to formulate an indicator that offers a better picture of economic change.
The index of industrial production (IIP) has in recent years been coming under increasing criticism for not being relevant for contemporary users. A recent op-ed in Mint (‘India’s IIP is losing its relevance as a lead indicator of economic growth’)(bit.ly/42D5YvE) is a good example. These criticisms are valid, and to better understand the disaffection, it is useful to review the manner in which the series is constructed.