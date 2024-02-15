There's plenty that ails India’s index of industrial production

The reason we observe this behaviour in the IIP is the manner in which it is constructed for the manufacturing segment. For the base-year exercise, establishments are identified and arrangements are put in place to obtain monthly production data of specified items from these establishments. The establishments and specified items are chosen based on their importance in the base year manufacturing profile. In subsequent months and years, the same list of establishments supplies monthly production data. This method of data collection, which ‘freezes’ both items and establishments, has some inherent problems. Firstly, it does not capture new establishments coming up. Additionally, the closure of old establishments leads to non-responses. The IIP’s January 2024 press release observes that the final revised estimates for August 2023 had a weighted response rate of 95%. Keeping in mind that non-responses are concentrated in the manufacturing segment, which has a weight of approximately 77% in the total IIP, the non-response is significant. In contrast, ASI data reveals that between 2011-12 and 2021-22, the number of factories increased by as much as 15% (and about 5% since 2017-18). Thus, we see that the IIP is losing out on newer factories and is unable to account for changes in the item mix.