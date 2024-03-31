There’s probably no such thing as soft power any longer
Summary
- It was anyway a mistaken notion for the most part but its very existence in recent times has been in doubt.
Over the past five years, the West has worried that India is losing its values, by which it means that India is not trying to imitate the West. Even despots are wondering what is up with India. Every country wants other countries to have Western values. India does not seem to care about its image in general, but in some regards, it clearly does. So, now and then, it contemplates using something called ‘soft power.’