There’s probably no such thing as soft power any longer

There is indeed such a thing as soft power. Just that I don’t think governments have much to do with it. For instance, according to my taxi-driver journalism in the Maldives, people there seem to have no affection at all for India, politically, except when they speak of the Chinese. But many of them love Hindi films. I’ve not even heard of some of the films they go on about. I do not believe that they have developed any affection for India because of their love for Bollywood. The Indian film star is distinct from the Indian government. Hindi film stars may even be popular in many Asian countries precisely because they are not from the government.