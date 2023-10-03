Thermal geoengineering trials must exercise caution
Its broader fallout needs to be evaluated thoroughly before it’s used against global warming
On 29 September 2023, rainfall broke all previous records at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The National Weather Service warned of potentially life-threatening flash floods in poorly drained areas, and the city’s subways literally cracked at the seams in some places, with torrents of water gushing from walls. Videos of the city showed waterlogged homes, submerged cars and people being rescued in boats. The world’s most privileged city had been brought to its knees by extreme weather.