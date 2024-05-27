Think again: Apple will likely recover from its slump in iPhone sales
Summary
- Slow iPhone sales is an opportunity for Apple Inc to move to another phase in its growth. The iOS smartphone is the primary hardware platform for a billion plus users to access the internet, it’s betting on services, and an AI strategy could yet go its way.
Apple Inc faced a significant challenge recently: declining iPhone sales. This trend, a stark contrast to the company’s record of rapid growth and dominance in the global smartphone market, raises critical questions about the future of one of the most iconic products in consumer electronics.