Think again: Apple will likely recover from its slump in iPhone sales

Also read: Apple buys itself some time for an AI boost

This won’t be the first time Apple has worked with Google, though the power dynamics have shifted this time. As I have written in this space before, in the internet’s simple ‘search’ world, Google used to pay Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser on the iPhone. Now with AI, Apple will be at the buying end, but this is a symbiotic relationship, as Google’s Gemini will immediately get a critical edge over OpenAI’s offerings by accessing Apple’s billion-plus users.