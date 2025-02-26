Think different: Consider a smartphone tariff cut to sustain an Apple-led export boom
Summary
- If Apple’s Tim Cook fails to get a US import policy carve-out for iPhones and Trump’s reciprocal levy kicks in, India might need to lower its own duty to sustain a smartphone export boom—our big ‘Make in India’ success.
With US President Donald Trump harping on import barriers like ‘reciprocal tariffs’ to protect factory jobs at home, Apple Inc has responded with a plan to invest $500 billion and create 20,000 jobs in America over the next four years. News reports suggest it will not bring iPhone-making back onshore, but focus on churning out AI servers in the US.