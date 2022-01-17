Ever since India turned its back on the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), New Delhi has sought to insure us against Asian trade isolation with a renewed emphasis on bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with preferred partners. ‘Look West’ has broadly been the call, but progress has been slow. With the EU, while both sides agreed to restart negotiations, a deal seems some distance away. Talks with the US, marred earlier by the presidency of Donald Trump who labelled India a “tariff king", have not made much headway under US President Joe Biden. Deals with Australia and Canada have also been slow-going. The closest accord in our bag is one with the UAE, with which a full trade agreement may soon be finalized. Talks underway with the UK should not have breaths being held back over the outcome, given our joint enthusiasm, but the search for an early interim deal with sensitive issues kept aside for a final pact later on suggests a lack of ambition.

Having left the EU, the UK under its Brexit leader Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appeared keen to make up for its departure with snappy new trade alliances, an agenda that could be crucial to an administration seen as having wobbled on matters of public health and in need of a commercial win. This should push the UK and India towards grabbing every win-win opportunity. Ideally, this is accomplished by lowering import barriers both mutually and broadly across borders for the mutual gains of specialization to kick in, with domestic markets barred only as rare exceptions. In the World Trade Organization’s view, this is good for free trade in general. The bargain being explored by New Delhi with London, however, remains so riddled with stay-off lists that partial coverage of goods (upto 65%) and services (upto 40%) is the best that appears on the table. While a halfway deal could be an easy clinch, it would be a compromise whose piecemeal nature might expose us to third-party charges of trade discrimination under WTO rules. A full-scale FTA in the real spirit of free trade would be better. Deals that go too closely into sectoral details risk taking too much energy to achieve too little. Also, the more finely-focused the impact analysis, the more likely that voices asking for import protection will assert themselves.

Advocates of a gradual path advise caution and cite the example of earlier interim pacts—as with Thailand—that lost local support for their completion once the benefits began to look lopsided. While it’s true that some FTAs fanned export pessimism, this could be because our expanse of free trade was insufficient for our gains of global integration to show. Free trade tends to shake local markets up on either side, but the big bet is on eventual net gains for both. This enjoins us to hold our nerve over short-term effects while we gear up for an export thrust, which usually depends more on how well we sharpen our competitive edge than on market access. As our overlaps in value creation with the UK are not too vast, import gates can be opened more easily by both. Yet, concerns of accountancy often seem to get the better of trade buoyancy. Our steep tariffs on Scotch whisky, for example, serve to fill customs coffers rather than generate local jobs via import substitution. Similarly, Britain’s job-market bars do not protect British jobs while they deprive employers of a wider range of Indian talent. With some give-and-take to guide talks along, we should aim for a full trade package.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.