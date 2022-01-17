Think give-and-take to expand trade relations

Having left the EU, the UK under its Brexit leader Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appeared keen to make up for its departure with snappy new trade alliances, an agenda that could be crucial to an administration seen as having wobbled on matters of public health and in need of a commercial win. This should push the UK and India towards grabbing every win-win opportunity. Ideally, this is accomplished by lowering import barriers both mutually and broadly across borders for the mutual gains of specialization to kick in, with domestic markets barred only as rare exceptions. In the World Trade Organization’s view, this is good for free trade in general. The bargain being explored by New Delhi with London, however, remains so riddled with stay-off lists that partial coverage of goods (upto 65%) and services (upto 40%) is the best that appears on the table. While a halfway deal could be an easy clinch, it would be a compromise whose piecemeal nature might expose us to third-party charges of trade discrimination under WTO rules. A full-scale FTA in the real spirit of free trade would be better. Deals that go too closely into sectoral details risk taking too much energy to achieve too little. Also, the more finely-focused the impact analysis, the more likely that voices asking for import protection will assert themselves.