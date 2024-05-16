Think it over: What AI does for us versus what it’s doing to us
Summary
- Chatting with AI chatbots can leave a neural imprint on us. A friendly bot may make us feel less vulnerable, offering us a sense of comfort, but might an emotional vacuum created by such a relationship also leave us emotionally fragile?
To erase the line between man and machine is to obscure the line between men and gods," says the tagline in the teaser of the 2015 movie Ex-Machina. What technology does for us has long been evident. But, in the last decade or so, ever since social media became central to our lives, what technology does to us has become a matter of profound interest. Even more so now, as conversations on artificial intelligence (AI) go mainstream.