Think twice before taking a credit rating agency public

The other problem with CRAs is that some of them have consulting or advisory services lodged in subsidiaries. This should ideally not be permitted because of an inherent conflict of interest. The financial crisis of 2007-08 had its genesis in CRAs giving the same clients advisory services as well as debt ratings. This is not directly permitted by regulation, but subsidiaries can earn good fees for services provided to a client which also gets a rating from their parent. Often, the work is done by the CRA but accounted for by a subsidiary. If the client relationship is worth good money, its rating can get flexible. As it may be hard to compel CRAs to sell off their subsidiaries, a rule can insist that the same client cannot be offered both services.

