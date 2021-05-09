Third wave or a ripple, India must get cracking

The Union budget should be revised for a mega fiscal response, one so large that it marks an inflection point in India’s annual healthcare spending. At under 2% of our gross domestic product, it is way too little. For funds, if global bonds need to be floated, or shares in central state-run enterprises have to be pledged with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), let us go ahead. Set strongly in motion, the apparatus of the state can work faster than the easing of credit. It speaks well of RBI’s alertness that it opened a ₹50,000 crore window last week for banks to avail money at a rate below inflation and lend it cheaply to private hospitals, vaccine makers, importers of vital supplies, etc. If loan approvals are quick, this could help plug some shortfalls of vaccines and life-sustainers like oxygen, and let well-rated service providers ramp up their capacities. However, no matter how large the sums and low the interest burden, we cannot expect such loan advances to either squash the current wave or prepare us adequately for another, should it come. That’s a job for the state, a role that partly underpins its legitimacy. The creation of health centres, provision of piped oxygen and augmentation of other support facilities should be the front-end of an all-out thrust down our national infrastructure pipeline. The scale and pace required for this might imply a diversion of money, materials and manpower from projects that are not mission-critical. New Delhi’s Central Vista project, for instance, can be put on hold without any loss to the nation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}