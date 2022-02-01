This budget places an aggressive fiscal bet on growth

If indeed the growth impulses in the Indian economy are robust, and there are upside surprises, then the high tide of economic growth should lift all boats. That may indeed be happening globally, as two of the largest economies, the US and China, will record growth rates of over 5% in 2022. This means that exporting nations will benefit from that high tide. India’s exports have already clocked very impressive growth this year. And India’s economy will also be the fastest-growing among its peers, as per the International Monetary Fund. In the current fiscal year, India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) has grown 3% more than what was anticipated in last February’s budget. Even gross tax revenues have been higher by ₹3 trillion, thanks to better-than- expected corporate profits, buoyant goods and services tax (GST) collections and better compliance. All this is part of the good news. But despite the tax revenue bonanza, the fiscal deficit achieved did not improve much, due to higher-then-planned spending, mostly necessitated by the pandemic. For instance, the allocation for India’s rural employment guarantee programme had to be raised. And secondly, free foodgrain distribution had to be extended more than once, and has eventually cost the central exchequer ₹2.6 trillion. Of course, this helped prevent a food crisis, and cannot be quibbled with. But it is telling that when the economy is among the fastest-growing in the world, it is still necessary to provide free foodgrain to around 800 million citizens. This points to the widening chasm between the rich and the poor, apart from the depressed job prospects that people face.