This budget’s fiscal finesse favours the entire economy

Let us look at some data. The principal source of financing the fiscal deficit is household net financial savings (HHNFS), as the corporate sector at this stage is able to fund its investment requirements through its own savings. HHNFS declined quite dramatically to a 47-year low of 5.1% of GDP in 2022-23 from 7.2% in 2021-22 and the usual 7-8% in typical pre-covid years. My calculations suggest that HHNFS has remained broadly unchanged at about 5% in the first half of 2023-24 as well, which may improve to about 5.5% over the full fiscal year 2023-24, and hopefully further to 6-6.5% of GDP in 2024-25. If so, a combined (Centre plus states) fiscal deficit of, say, about 8% of GDP in 2024-25 and further of roughly 7.5% in 2025-26 would imply that the government(s) will be absorbing more than 100% of HHNFS in the economy.