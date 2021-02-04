This is just a lull before the Twitterstorm ahead

The internet has fulfilled an early promise advertised by the Electronic Frontier Foundation more than two decades ago. It has made geography history. Inevitably, as the online catalysts of this phenomenon gain influence over people, they find themselves confronted by powers that define their authority territorially, like nation-states. The latest Twitterstorm that has erupted in India over farmer protests has revealed a government increasingly edgy about the policies of Twitter, a platform for microblogs that acts as a global megaphone, and revived a head-scratcher that gave us the concept of corporate governance more than a century ago: How much power should the public grant private enterprise? On Wednesday, New Delhi warned Twitter of penal action for failure to comply with an official order to block inflammatory content. The Centre wanted 257 accounts and posts with the hashtag ‘#ModiPlanningFarmersGenocide’ removed. The platform, with an estimated 19 million users in India, dropped them for a bit before restoring the handles and tweets on the argument that they “constitute free speech and are newsworthy". Our ministry of information technology saw this as an infringement of Indian sovereignty. This is serious stuff indeed, as Twitter’s chief Jack Dorsey must admit.

Over at South Block, our ministry of external affairs was exercised enough over online commentary overseas on the agrarian agitation to denounce ‘sensationalist social media hashtags and comments’. Since its statement urged celebrities to desist from speaking up without a clear grasp of the issue, it was widely seen as a response to tweets by the pop singer Rihanna, green activist Greta Thunberg and others who had taken note of an internet snap-off—which evokes shock in the West—in our capital, with most expressing solidarity with protesters. How Twitter achieved a profile so high that it sends policymakers into a flap is a story in itself, but some of it has to do with its adoption by political leaders as a foghorn. Former US President Donald Trump even used to conduct foreign policy via tweets. Today, his Twitter handle stands suspended, denying us access to an important public record of his presidency and stirring unease over a private firm’s ability to gag individuals and thus restrict free speech.

Anxiety over the potency of such platforms has given rise to calls for their regulation. In a joint oped, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, United Nations General Secretary António Guterres and others have flagged the potential misuse of new technologies to “limit the rights and freedoms of citizens", “spread hatred", or “commit serious crimes" as a justification. In Europe, some want social media nationalized on the ground that these platforms have become public utilities. That would be going too far, but some external supervision is in order. It was only after the excesses of East India Company during the 1857 Uprising that the UK clamped down on private businesses. Its shareholders had shrugged off the company’s horrors because their legal liability was limited to the extent of their investment. So rules were framed for business operations. To be sure, the current scenario offers no parallel with 1857. Yet, as online firms get mightier, what they’re liable for needs redefinition. The aim of any intervention, however, must be clear: to maximize freedom in the market of ideas without peace being put at threat

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via