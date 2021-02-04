This is just a lull before the Twitterstorm ahead

Anxiety over the potency of such platforms has given rise to calls for their regulation. In a joint oped, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, United Nations General Secretary António Guterres and others have flagged the potential misuse of new technologies to “limit the rights and freedoms of citizens", “spread hatred", or “commit serious crimes" as a justification. In Europe, some want social media nationalized on the ground that these platforms have become public utilities. That would be going too far, but some external supervision is in order. It was only after the excesses of East India Company during the 1857 Uprising that the UK clamped down on private businesses. Its shareholders had shrugged off the company’s horrors because their legal liability was limited to the extent of their investment. So rules were framed for business operations. To be sure, the current scenario offers no parallel with 1857. Yet, as online firms get mightier, what they’re liable for needs redefinition. The aim of any intervention, however, must be clear: to maximize freedom in the market of ideas without peace being put at threat