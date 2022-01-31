The Economic Survey is optimistic, and rightly so

The Survey expresses due concern on inflation. This is one factor that no one has any control over, especially since a significant part of it is imported. This is where the budget will have to be pragmatic and ensure no additional burden on the people. The Survey talks of a price of $ 70-75 per barrel of crude oil, while there are varied forecasts that go up to $120, as oil is queer product with supply restraints rather than constraints. The geopolitical situation can drive prices, which together with low re-investment in this sector during the pandemic after its price crash of 2020, has meant that this pain may last. From the Centre’s perspective, this is critical, especially for states because while people have accepted ₹100-110 per litre as the retail price for vehicle fuel, can we charge, say, ₹120 should the Brent price stay above $100 per barrel? This is a tough call to take, as it will affect the budget numbers. An error could lead to awkward situations where the Centre and states have to discuss ways to check prices, which could end in an impasse.

