Migration is a win-win game that can be turned into a double blessing
Population growth will increasingly be driven by migration rather than birth and death rates. Countries and sub-national states must maximize its benefits and minimize risks. Thankfully, ways exist to do just that.
Thomas Malthus, the 18th century English cleric, painted a dire picture of the consequences of population growth. In his 1798 book An Essay on the Principle of Population, he predicted a bleak future for humankind: “The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man." Technological advancement since then has disproven Malthus.