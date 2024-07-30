Has Piketty cast a shadow on the budget’s tax proposals?
Summary
- There are clear signs of it. But then, why not extend the Piketty argument and tax big-ticket spending by the rich? And shouldn’t the government’s welfare expenditure—on free food etc—be better targeted?
Thomas Piketty became famous for his seminal work that was published in a book titled Capital in the Twenty First Century. In this book, he focused on developed countries, especially the US, where he traced the growth of inequality.