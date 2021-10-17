Three dark clouds over the Bretton Woods twins

The two institutions’ future responsibilities and tasks will be shaped by pandemic-affected global economic instability and the likelihood of prolonged disequilibrium on account of climate change. The latest edition of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook states, depressingly, that the pandemic has widened the existing economic gap between rich and poor nations. Its Fiscal Monitor says that while advanced economies used supportive fiscal policy to kickstart growth and employment, the pandemic’s impact has squeezed the fiscal space for poor nations, thereby imperilling their growth prospects for some time to come. The uneven pace of vaccination across economies worsens the malady. Add to this volatile mix the visible effects of climate change and the US Federal Reserve’s proposed monetary-policy normalization, and risks to the global economy magnify. It has now become clear that the Bretton Woods institutions need to shed their orthodoxy and provide higher volumes of concessional funding at an accelerated rate, either directly or by precipitating financial flows from other agencies, before an economic slowdown becomes endemic. They need to look beyond the conventional, anticipate nascent risks and act authoritatively. The $64-billion-question here is whether the duo can make meaningful contributions by minimizing the influence of America’s domestic politics or by jettisoning their past ideological moorings. The three dark clouds, unlike the three witches in Shakespeare’s play Macbeth, actually come with a silver lining, but the institutions must be willing to grab this rare opportunity with both hands.

