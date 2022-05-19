Three development models that can guide Indian state economies

At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Gujarat model. A fast-growing state, Gujarat also has a high per capita income, nearly 6 times that of Bihar. A large share of its workforce is still dependent on agriculture, yet Gujarat is one of India’s most industrialized states, with the industry share of GSDP way above the national average at 44%. Along with traditional agro-processing industries, modern industries like transport equipment, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, IT services and modern financial services are driving its growth. Infrastructure is also highly developed. The odd thing is that in social development, such as education and health outcomes, the state has lagged well behind the country’s leading states. This deficit is a major handicap in the 21st century, when the quality of human resources determines competitiveness.