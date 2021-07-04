Three economic risks in need of mitigation plans

There is no clear risk-mitigation strategy in sight yet, though some disparate voices have emerged that could exacerbate the risks we face. One of them relates to using RBI’s swelling reserves of foreign exchange for infrastructure investment, which is decidedly inadvisable; our chest of foreign currency will be required to counter any ‘taper tantrum’ if and when capital inflows reverse. The second risk of ‘imported’ commodity inflation will need close monitoring and more adept handling; our surveys already indicate rising inflationary expectations among households, and RBI should be flexible on its rate policy. Protracted low interest rates have helped secure neither capital expansion nor economic growth, but aided indebted wholesale borrowers. The main worry, though, is the banking sector’s health and the balance-sheet damage that lurks behind extended regulatory forbearance. RBI’s stress tests on banks’ non-performing assets and capital backing seem to exude a degree of misplaced confidence. Capital will be key to riding out a bad-loan crisis; if credit demand picks up in tandem with our economic opening up, there are doubts whether banks will have adequate capital to not just back new lending, but also cover a rising tide of bad loans. The government, the sector’s main provider of capital, has limited resources that are being pulled in different directions. The near-term solution, therefore, is perhaps not outright bank privatization—which seems unfeasible at this juncture—but the sale of small parcels of fresh equity to retail and institutional investors. This way, state-held banks can shore up capital and the government’s stake in them would get a better valuation. It’s a win-win option.