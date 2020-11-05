Three emotional arguments against index funds that don’t make sense

The lottery ticket argument: This argument is that at your current rate of monthly savings and with low expected returns from all asset classes, you will not be able to retire when you would like to. And, hence, you require active MFs to try to get higher returns than the index. We already know that the average active MF does not provide higher returns than the index. So, this is really the same argument as saying that you will not be able to retire when you would like to and, hence, you have to buy lottery tickets to have some hope of retiring when you would like to. We all know that buying lottery tickets is not the solution to the retirement problem. The solution as I wrote earlier in Mint (read bit.ly/31Oy1KI) is to save at least half your post-tax income and to work at least in a lower stress roll till the age of 60.