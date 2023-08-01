Three key projects show how far India’s financial sector has come

Strategically, the move by the government and the RBI to push for a central bank digital currency or CBDC should also be of help down the line in bilateral payments. But India’s share in the global trade pie needs to grow significantly for that to happen, and for multiple countries to accept the Indian rupee as a credible alternative to the US dollar. As Sebi works on the next set of changes, it also needs to demonstrate that it is on top of its game on checking and preventing market abuse.

