Three lessons from the power shift in London

Liz Truss is set to succeed Boris Johnson as the UK’s prime minister in a top switch that had much to say about parliamentary democracy, pitching fiscal rectitude and fostering diversity
Listen to this article
Indians often flinch at the suggestion that Britain has anything to teach us. But if our colonial experience is kept aside, the UK occasionally acts as an exemplar. Take the manner in which its ruling Conservative Party moved to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After Liz Truss was declared victor on Monday over Rishi Sunak in a party poll, Johnson is scheduled to formally resign and make way for Truss at 10 Downing Street as the country’s leader. The levels of intrigue that attended this power shift were too low to qualify it as a ‘palace coup’. It not only went by party rules, it showed how a parliamentary system of governance is meant to function. Johnson’s ouster was a call made by Tory leaders elected by voters as their voice in Parliament. The first round of candidates for a new leader may have been picked by the same politicians, with anyone allowed to fling a hat in the ring, but elimination ballots followed and the final choice of either Truss or Sunak was left to party members, some 180,000 of them. This was inner-party democracy of the sort that rarely translates from theory into practice in India. It was also a reminder of Ambedkar’s rationale in rejecting a presidential system: an individual-focused arena of politics, with direct polls to the top office, has fewer pre-emptive checks. Structurally, we would always be served better by the live moderative effects of multiple empowered minds with ears to the ground in various constituencies. This can pre-empt a power concentration that could risk gross deviations from the popular will.
The second lesson is on pitching economic proposals. At the onset of the UK’s leadership contest, Truss had her record as trade and foreign secretary plus Johnson’s backing. As a finance minister who had quit this July to protest scandalous behaviour by Johnson, Sunak began his campaign for succession on two classic conservative planks: family values and fiscal rectitude. A real economy, he said, could indulge no “fairy tales". As the Tory debates raged on, however, he was pushed to rival Truss on tax cuts, that go-to mood lifter. While Sunak did identify Britain’s price-bulge battle amid double-digit inflation as his top priority, even as he pledged public support for the hard-hit, his fiscal stance got visibly bent into a last-ditch taxation flank. Although Truss’s Lafferish pitch for lighter levies to “turbo-charge" the UK economy had a reckless touch, given how it could keep inflation and interest rates elevated, the clarity of it appeared to boost her appeal among Tories. Clearly, trade-offs on the fiscal front remain too geeky for an electorate readily lured by populist sops. So the old rule still holds: Oversell largesse and underplay costs. We cannot expect people at large to grasp the nuances of sound policy even in less under-educated countries.
The third learning is more of a social hunch, though it’s backed by a switch in the polling figures (and winning odds) of the two British contenders once the base of electors was vastly widened for the final election, and it concerns diversity at the apex of a country. As a Tory of Indian descent, Sunak led at first among party folks who associated with him or knew him principally for his role as a minister with a very challenging portfolio. But, for all the esteem they held him in, his chances slipped among the many for whom he may just have been a distant face. This suggests collegial familiarity can foster diversity. Perhaps Truss will offer Sunak back his ex-job at the exchequer.