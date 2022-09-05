Three lessons from the power shift in London

Indians often flinch at the suggestion that Britain has anything to teach us. But if our colonial experience is kept aside, the UK occasionally acts as an exemplar. Take the manner in which its ruling Conservative Party moved to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After Liz Truss was declared victor on Monday over Rishi Sunak in a party poll, Johnson is scheduled to formally resign and make way for Truss at 10 Downing Street as the country’s leader. The levels of intrigue that attended this power shift were too low to qualify it as a ‘palace coup’. It not only went by party rules, it showed how a parliamentary system of governance is meant to function. Johnson’s ouster was a call made by Tory leaders elected by voters as their voice in Parliament. The first round of candidates for a new leader may have been picked by the same politicians, with anyone allowed to fling a hat in the ring, but elimination ballots followed and the final choice of either Truss or Sunak was left to party members, some 180,000 of them. This was inner-party democracy of the sort that rarely translates from theory into practice in India. It was also a reminder of Ambedkar’s rationale in rejecting a presidential system: an individual-focused arena of politics, with direct polls to the top office, has fewer pre-emptive checks. Structurally, we would always be served better by the live moderative effects of multiple empowered minds with ears to the ground in various constituencies. This can pre-empt a power concentration that could risk gross deviations from the popular will.

