Three recent orders of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) mark an inflection point in Indian securities law. Individually, they address disclosure lapses, alleged accounting manipulation, fraud under Sebi’s Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market (PFUTP) Regulations, initial public offering (IPO) fund utilization and interim relief.
Three rulings by India’s Securities Appellate Tribunal that could improve corporate governance
SummaryCorporate boards and investors alike must pay attention to three recent orders by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) that together mark an inflection point in financial accountability. Here’s what they imply and how they impact capital markets.
Three recent orders of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) mark an inflection point in Indian securities law. Individually, they address disclosure lapses, alleged accounting manipulation, fraud under Sebi’s Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market (PFUTP) Regulations, initial public offering (IPO) fund utilization and interim relief.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More