Three small but effective ideas to help small businesses

What does the ‘job givers’ landscape look like? India has an estimated 64 million micro, small or medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which is where jobs are being created. Add to these even-smaller nano enterprises, of which there may be another 30 million that are neither registered nor counted. They may be vegetable sellers accepting UPI digital payments, but they are otherwise completely informal. To succeed as a small, micro or nano enterprise, what does it take? There is not enough large-scale granular data on such enterprises. But there are many small sample surveys that offer important insights. A National Commission on Enterprises in the Unorganized Sector was set up in 2004. It generated several reports and led to laws like the one for the rights of street hawkers. It had one remarkable revelation regarding employment in the informal sector. Only 18% of informal-sector workers said that they worked for an identified employer. The rest had multiple ‘jobs’ and hence no single employer and no real employment relationship. This was decades before the ‘gig economy’ became popular. Another landmark report was produced in 2019 by the U.K. Sinha committee appointed by the Reserve Bank of India. It highlighted the woes that plague small businesses, from access to credit, working capital and markets, payment delays and problems of financial and digital literacy. There has been progress on some aspects highlighted by the Sinha committee, and the emergence of fintech is also helping address some credit access issues. Here are three small but effective ideas that can be implemented quickly.