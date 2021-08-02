Three strategic ways to grant supply chains resilience

Supply-chain bottlenecks can have a significant economic effect. Germany, for example, imports 8% of its intermediate products from low-wage countries, while the US relies on these economies for just 4.6% of its inputs. Problems with input deliveries recently led Germany’s Ifo Institute to lower its forecast for German gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year by almost half a percentage point to 3.3%. This vulnerability helps explain why the EU has earmarked part of its €750 billion Next Generation EU recovery fund to bolster Europe’s semiconductor capabilities. Intel is on its way in, while Bosch, Europe’s largest auto supplier, has opened a plant for chips in Dresden with European subsidies, the latest in a series of battery cell projects in ‘Silicon Saxony’, which policymakers hope will reduce Europe’s dependence on Asian suppliers and grant resilience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}