Three things that Navneet Munot can do to turn around HDFC Mutual fund

People matter but HDFC AMC needs more Cheteshwar Pujaras than Virat Kohlis now. Navneet Munoot himself and the recent additions to the fund management team—Amit Ganatra as well as Gopal Agarwal—all qualify perfectly as being the understated steady players than the flashy ones. They all have a history of building sound processes in the fund houses they were with earlier. That these fund houses continue to be well run post their exit shows the success of the processes built.