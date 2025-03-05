Three-language formula: Chhattisgarh offers an education case study
Summary
- The National Education Policy 2020 takes a wise approach to schooling in the context of languages used and fostered. If Hindi-speaking states fulfil the NEP’s potential, it’ll give a fillip to our diverse linguistic heritage and also improve education.
Growing up mostly in Bhopal, then the capital of undivided Madhya Pradesh, I was exposed to a range of language variants that we bundle between Hindi and Urdu, all of which I loved. English was a part of the environment, including at school. My first language, though, was neither Hindi in any of its forms, nor English. It was Chhattisgarhi. My family hailed from a small town called Sarangarh in Chhattisgarh. At home, we spoke Chhattisgarhi.