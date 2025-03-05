Three-language formula: Chhattisgarh offers an education case study

This addresses a real problem; to explain why they do not teach a third language, these states have often sought refuge in the following question: ‘Where do we get the teachers if we want to teach other languages?’ However, enough teachers will indeed be available for these three languages. In fact, the same teacher may be able to teach both Chhattisgarhi and Hindi. The same approach will work in vast swathes of the country. For example, in regions where Mythily, Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Mewari and Garhwali are spoken.