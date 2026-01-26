Carney asserted that we have entered a world of great power rivalry with few constraints. To be sure, we are in a period of ‘manthan’ or churn. While the old order may indeed be dead, it is unclear what the character of the new one will be. US President Donald Trump in Greenland and Chinese President Xi Jinping with rare earth metals are discovering that the threat of the use of power is more effective than its actual use. But once this leverage is used, it tends to lose its potency.