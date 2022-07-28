Thumb rules for those who hunger for bamboo and larvae5 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 11:09 PM IST
- The most fascinating thing about lemurs is their opposing thumbs
Too many years ago, I went searching for the aye-aye. I was backpacking in Madagascar and had met a tall, rangy Dutchman called Guus. “We should try to see the aye-aye," he said once as we trudged through the forest on the Masoala Peninsula. From Maroantsetra the next evening, a little row boat took us downriver to a little island where a wiry young man pointed into the tree above us.