Thumb rules for those who hunger for bamboo and larvae

Here’s an animal that is of the order Carnivora, meaning you’d expect it to eat meat. But this one eats bamboo, by the stick-load. If you’ve ever chewed sugarcane, you have some idea of what this involves. You grip the cane in your fist—but if you had no thumb, you’d find it nearly impossible to hold it. Like most other mammals, the panda actually has only five fingers, none of which is an opposable thumb. Yet, it is able to hold bamboo like you and I would hold sugarcane. How?