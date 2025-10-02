Thumbs-up: An emoji that’s both a digital crutch and an everlasting puzzle
This proliferating online emoji is a staple for efficient communication but can also leave its recipients foxed. While it’s practical, witty and versatile, it also holds a mirror to human behaviour. Time for its avid users to frame a code of emoji etiquette?
A simple ‘thumbs-up’ emoji can change the course of a conversation. You send a message, wait for a response, and there it is. One tiny thumb. It can signal happiness, agreement, understanding, or simply fill an awkward silence when words fail. For many of us, especially those who didn’t grow up swiping tiny screens, it is both a lifeline and a puzzle. Is it saying ‘I’m thrilled,’ ‘I hear you,’ or ‘I have no idea what to say, so here’s a thumb’?