Tiago’s aggressive price is a game changer. But can it sustain?4 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 04:29 PM IST
- Even if Tata Motors hikes Tiago prices, the entry price gap between electric and ICE has been decisively lowered.
Listen to this article
Remember the Toyota Qualis? The "bread box with wheels", as many reviewers called it at the time — motoring website BHP.com went so far as to dub it “the worst looking car to be ever sold in India". Qualis was Toyota’s entry play in India, which, till that point of time, had mostly seen competition trying to loosen Maruti Suzuki’s iron grip on the small car market.