Remember the Toyota Qualis? The "bread box with wheels", as many reviewers called it at the time — motoring website BHP.com went so far as to dub it “the worst looking car to be ever sold in India". Qualis was Toyota’s entry play in India, which, till that point of time, had mostly seen competition trying to loosen Maruti Suzuki’s iron grip on the small car market.

The multi-utility vehicle was launched in 2000 at a ‘touch and try’ price of ₹4.6 lakh. This put it on par with the only other MUV in the market, the Tata Sumo, which in terms of quality, was at least a generation older. Toyota hiked the prices of the Qualis within months but by that time the boxy MUV was off and running. It would go on to register lifetime sales of more than 142,000 units by the time it was discontinued in 2005, the year when the Indian car sector broke the 1 million units barrier. It also paved the way for the much pricier Innova, which continues to be a top seller for Toyota even today.

Tata Motors may well be doing a Toyota in the electric car market with the aggressive launch price of their electric hatchback, Tiago. Priced at a sensational starting price of ₹8.49 lakh and going up to ₹11.79 lakh (ex showroom), the Tiago electric marks an inflection point in the history of the electric car market in India. For the first time, the price premium that a buyer has to pay for going electric is in the same range as what a buyer pays between the base and the top variant of a conventional internal combustion engine-powered car.

At ₹8.49 lakh, for instance, the electric version costs just 36 per cent more than the base petrol engine version. But this is not actually a correct comparison. Even the base electric model has automatic transmission. The cheapest Tiago variant with automatic transmission and a petrol engine costs just 25 per cent less than the electric model. Contrast this with Tata Motors’ own sedan Tigor, where the base electric variant costs double the base petrol engine variant. The Mahindra e-Verito, the electric version of the Verito sedan, starts at ₹9.13 lakh, compared to a starting price of ₹5.28 lakh for the petrol variant — a difference of 73 per cent.

To be sure, there are riders. The biggest challenge would be price. The introductory price is limited to just the first 10,000 bookings, out of which 2,000 will be reserved for Tata Motors’ existing electric personal vehicle customers. This is pretty similar to what Toyota did with the Qualis decades ago — it hiked the prices after selling about 8,000 units.

Then there is range. The cheaper Tiago, with a 19.2 kWh battery pack, has a claimed range of 250 kms, although motoring experts expect real-life range to be around 165-175 kms. With charging infrastructure mostly non-existent in Indian cities, this limits its usage to small city runs of less than 50 kms per day or as a second vehicle for occasional use.

But with this launch, Tata Motors has managed to break the biggest barrier to greater adoption of electric cars in India — the intimidating price gap. Even if prices are hiked, the entry price gap between electric and ICE has been decisively lowered. And with petrol selling at around ₹100 per litre, the running costs may be as low as a tenth of a comparable petrol car, making the total cost of ownership even more attractive.

And if sales volumes take off as Tata Motors hopes, then it may be possible to bring prices down across the board. Volume, after all, makes a huge difference in average per unit costs. Take China, the world’s biggest electric car market In 2021, China sold more electric cars — 3.3 million units — than the rest of the world put together.

China is the world’s biggest electric car market, with electric cars now accounting for almost a fifth of all new car sales.

The large volumes have also made it the world’s cheapest electric car market. The world’s cheapest electric ‘car’, the ElectricKar K5, is priced at the equivalent for just ₹1.5 lakh. But it is not a true car, more like Bajaj’s quadricycle in India. However, the Hongguang Mini EV, or Cherry’s QQ Ice Cream, are true micro hatchbacks, and retail at starting prices of around ₹3 lakh. According to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2022 report, in 2021, the sales-weighted median price of EVs in China was only 10 per cent more than that of conventional offerings, compared with 45-50 per cent in other major markets.

If Tatas — and other car makers — manage to make even some headway towards China prices, the age of electric cars in India would have well and truly begun.

