Tiago’s aggressive price is a game changer. But can it sustain?

The multi-utility vehicle was launched in 2000 at a ‘touch and try’ price of ₹4.6 lakh. This put it on par with the only other MUV in the market, the Tata Sumo, which in terms of quality, was at least a generation older. Toyota hiked the prices of the Qualis within months but by that time the boxy MUV was off and running. It would go on to register lifetime sales of more than 142,000 units by the time it was discontinued in 2005, the year when the Indian car sector broke the 1 million units barrier. It also paved the way for the much pricier Innova, which continues to be a top seller for Toyota even today.