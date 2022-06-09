Tighter financial conditions may not squeeze growth

Secondly, though interest rates are rising in India, they are below pre-pandemic levels for several instruments (including repo and bank lending rates), while availability of credit remains comfortable. Even after the expected trajectory of 2022-23 rate hikes, a repo rate at 5.65% will be much lower than the previous peak of 6.5% seen in 2018. In contrast, the US is likely to see larger hikes. S&P Global expects the Fed funds rate to rise to 3-3.25% in 2023, higher than the level of 1.5-1.75% in February 2020 and the highest since early 2008. Lending rates in the US are already on an upward spiral and hurting growth. While banks in India are also charging more, their rates remain lower than pre-covid levels as well as relative to the past decade.