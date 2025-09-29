TikTok in the US may go under American ownership but Beijing may still get the last laugh
Trump is hailing a deal with China that might soon place TikTok’s US presence under local control, but is it really a win for the US? Its secret algorithm, it seems, would be kept under wraps and only be licensed to new owners, while Beijing may well have used TikTok talks to make gains elsewhere.
When US President Donald Trump first brought up banning TikTok on perceived national security concerns more than five years ago, the app from Beijing-based ByteDance was the envy of the global tech industry. Its powerful algorithm had rejuvenated a tired social media landscape by keeping users engaged not just via posts from friends, but by endlessly recommending other content based on how they interacted with clips they came across.