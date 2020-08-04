TikTok could become Microsoft's deal of the decade

According to Microsoft, it’s looking to buy operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Throw in a little extra for the three smaller markets and some upside, and we’re looking at maybe $700 million in annual revenue this year, $1 billion if we’re lucky. India and the UK were not mentioned. These are crucial omissions, given that Britain is also a key Five Eyes security partner and far larger than both New Zealand and Australia, while India is TikTok's largest potential market but was banned after a recent border clash.