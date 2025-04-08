US TikTok deal: Is time ticking away to China’s benefit?
Summary
- The Trump regime complicated matters by turning TikTok into a bargaining chip in a larger trade game. With America’s sale-or-ban deadline extension, it’s unclear if the policy’s aim will be served at all. Could China end up gaining?
The White House’s TikTok deal has devolved into quite a spectacle. As the 5 April deadline [now extended by another 75 days] approached for the app to divest from its Chinese parent company or face a US ban, we still didn’t have an answer on how it might do this. A flurry of last-minute interest emerged, with players from Amazon to Andreessen Horowitz and Blackstone reportedly tossing their hats in the increasingly crowded ring of potential buyers.