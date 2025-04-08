US TikTok deal: Is time ticking away to China’s benefit?

While ByteDance has been mum on the TikTok drama, its Chinese sister app, Douyin, has been in the news at home after local regulators forced the company to offer the public much more clarity on how the app recommends and moderates content. On a recently launched website, Douyin says that it does not spy on users and offered more transparency into how its algorithm tracks behaviour to serve content. It’s not just Douyin being forced to shed light, but competitors as well.