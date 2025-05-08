Learning curve: Gen Z has taught us the joy of silent communication
SummaryWhat began as parental exasperation over Gen Z kids not answering phone calls has turned into grudging admiration, even full-blown adoption. Silence works. This generation has cracked the communication code.
There was a time not long ago when a ringing phone meant something. A call meant urgency. Importance. Now, try calling your Gen Z child and you’ll hear the dial tone fade into oblivion before the call is quietly cut. No call back. Just a crisp text in three words at most.