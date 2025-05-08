Learning curve: Gen Z has taught us the joy of silent communication

But here’s the twist. What began as parental exasperation has now turned into grudging admiration. And now, full-blown adoption. Gen Z may not pick up calls, but they’ve cracked something we Gen Xers took decades to figure out. Most communication isn’t worth the noise. And frankly, most people aren’t worth the effort of a voice conversation. If I don’t enjoy speaking to you, or if what I have to say doesn’t need vocal cords, why not text?