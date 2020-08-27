TikTok's American makeover just look a bruising

As my colleague Tara Lachapelle wrote when Mayer was appointed in May, he’d been considered a front-runner to lead the Magic Kingdom upon Bob Iger’s departure before the job went to Bob Chapek. Being passed over may have been a reason for Mayer to jump ship. Or it could have been the prospect of a lucrative package at a fast-growing company. Perhaps he simply wanted to lead an exciting new business on the cutting edge of entertainment and technology.